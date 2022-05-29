Short Interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Decreases By 30.0%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PTPI opened at $0.94 on Friday. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a negative net margin of 53.76%. The firm had revenue of ($0.87) million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

