Short Interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Decreases By 30.0%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:PTPI opened at $0.94 on Friday. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a negative net margin of 53.76%. The firm had revenue of ($0.87) million during the quarter.
About Petros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petros Pharmaceuticals (PTPI)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.