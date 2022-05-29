Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Expands By 54.8%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the April 30th total of 377,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE PTY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 342,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,866. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,796,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18,205.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 329,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 327,699 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 566,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 218,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 440,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.