Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Expands By 54.8%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the April 30th total of 377,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NYSE PTY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 342,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,866. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $21.66.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
