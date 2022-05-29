Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Decreases By 30.9%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,066,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%.

About Porsche Automobil (Get Rating)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.