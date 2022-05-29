Short Interest in Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Expands By 58.2%

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,223,900 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the April 30th total of 773,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 941.5 days.
PITAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Poste Italiane from €15.50 ($16.49) to €14.00 ($14.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Poste Italiane to €16.40 ($17.45) in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Poste Italiane stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Poste Italiane has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80.
Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.
