Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Declines By 27.7%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ PBTS opened at $0.33 on Friday. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Powerbridge Technologies by 507.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,419 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

