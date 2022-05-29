Short Interest in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Decreases By 30.0%

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 410,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 31,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. State Street Corp raised its position in PowerFleet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PowerFleet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PowerFleet by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.37 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.72.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PWFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research cut PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.