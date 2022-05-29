Short Interest in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Increases By 58.2%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the April 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PUMP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,927. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,654,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,904 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 37.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after buying an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,903,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,377,000 after buying an additional 471,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 2.51. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

