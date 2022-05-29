Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Decreases By 28.5%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,600 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 1,064,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGRNF opened at $1.45 on Friday. Regis Resources has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

