Short Interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Increases By 53.1%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RGLS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,345. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.21.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,750,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

