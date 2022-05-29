Short Interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Increases By 53.1%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of RGLS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,345. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,750,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
