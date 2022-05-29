Short Interest in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Grows By 46.0%

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the April 30th total of 849,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,474 shares of company stock worth $8,264,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

RS stock traded up $5.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.97. 457,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,978. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.