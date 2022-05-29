Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Grows By 50.7%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 871.0 days.

Shares of REMYF remained flat at $$176.50 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $246.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.71.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

About Rémy Cointreau (Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.