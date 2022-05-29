Short Interest in Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Drops By 32.4%

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,826.0 days.

RHUHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHUHF traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.91. 775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

