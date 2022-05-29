Short Interest in Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Declines By 35.7%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS RUBSF remained flat at $$27.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. Rubis has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

