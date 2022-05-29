Short Interest in Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Declines By 35.7%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS RUBSF remained flat at $$27.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. Rubis has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $47.58.
About Rubis (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubis (RUBSF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.