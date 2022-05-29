Short Interest in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Drops By 30.2%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the April 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 18.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ryanair by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,929,000 after buying an additional 532,961 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,242,000 after buying an additional 612,114 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ryanair by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,096,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 13.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,669,000 after buying an additional 338,051 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 1.38. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $127.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.50 ($21.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ryanair from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.20 ($20.43) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ryanair from €20.00 ($21.28) to €19.50 ($20.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

