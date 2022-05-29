Short Interest in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Expands By 47.2%

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the April 30th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SACH shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 18.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 23.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 312,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 28.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,718. The stock has a market cap of $182.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.18. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

