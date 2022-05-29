Short Interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Decreases By 29.5%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $2.87 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million.

SALM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

