Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Increases By 45.0%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the April 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SAXPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($46.81) to €43.00 ($45.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Sampo Oyj stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 69,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,435. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.3967 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 5.91%. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

