Short Interest in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Rises By 50.0%

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRSA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 173,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.80.
Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
