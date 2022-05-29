Short Interest in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Drops By 34.9%

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,100 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 29.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Science 37 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Science 37 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. Science 37 has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Science 37 will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

