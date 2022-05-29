Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Decreases By 47.7%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the April 30th total of 223,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 302,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Solitario Zinc stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 69,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,892. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.46. Solitario Zinc has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solitario Zinc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPL. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solitario Zinc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 235.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529,335 shares during the period. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

