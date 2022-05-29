Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Decreases By 47.7%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the April 30th total of 223,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPL. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 410.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 235.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XPL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 69,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,892. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.46. Solitario Zinc has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

Solitario Zinc ( NYSEAMERICAN:XPL Get Rating ) (TSE:SLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solitario Zinc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

XPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

