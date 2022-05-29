Short Interest in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Expands By 54.9%

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the April 30th total of 98,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Spark Networks by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,452,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 329,105 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Spark Networks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 187,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 45,956 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 8,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Spark Networks ( NYSEAMERICAN:LOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($3.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.80). The business had revenue of $51.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

