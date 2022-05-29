Short Interest in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Decreases By 33.9%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the April 30th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
EDF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 52,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.74.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.