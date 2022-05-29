Short Interest in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Decreases By 33.9%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the April 30th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

EDF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 52,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,761 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 107,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 945.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares during the period.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

