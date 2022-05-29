Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Decreases By 31.3%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the April 30th total of 318,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stryve Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

In other Stryve Foods news, Director Ted Casey acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,061.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stryve Foods by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Stryve Foods has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryve Foods will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stryve Foods (Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.