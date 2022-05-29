Short Interest in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Decreases By 35.5%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,500 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the April 30th total of 575,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETZ remained flat at $$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,321,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,527. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. TDH has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TDH in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TDH in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TDH in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDH in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDH in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

