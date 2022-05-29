Short Interest in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Rises By 48.0%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the April 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TS. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.72) to €8.80 ($9.36) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

NYSE:TS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.46. 1,903,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,765. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $34.76.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

