Short Interest in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Grows By 51.1%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 984,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. 774,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,202. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.