Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Decreases By 32.7%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SGPYY traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,238. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $47.89.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.54%.
The Sage Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.
