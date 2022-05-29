Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Increases By 57.7%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the April 30th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 10.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,749,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 38.4% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,623,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 450,300 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBCP opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

