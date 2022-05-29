Short Interest in Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Declines By 30.8%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TTBXF opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTBXF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.77) to GBX 235 ($2.96) in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 145 ($1.82) to GBX 135 ($1.70) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

