Short Interest in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Declines By 27.6%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,700 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter worth $385,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.18.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $90.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

