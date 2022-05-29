Short Interest in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Grows By 49.9%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,900 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the April 30th total of 578,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $139,982 and have sold 4,425 shares valued at $107,722. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 150.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 320,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 16.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. UMH Properties has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

About UMH Properties (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.