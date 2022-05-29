Short Interest in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expands By 44.8%

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the April 30th total of 297,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $768.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.97. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $31.93.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.