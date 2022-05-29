Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Expands By 48.9%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,800 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $61.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.
