Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Expands By 48.9%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,800 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $61.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.