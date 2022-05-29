Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Increases By 52.5%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the April 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,533,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BND opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a one year low of $75.14 and a one year high of $87.07.
