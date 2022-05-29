Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declines By 33.5%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the April 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

NYSE IDE traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. 140,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.