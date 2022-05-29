Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Declines By 32.5%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHLR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 680,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLR opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.83. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

