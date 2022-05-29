Short Interest in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Increases By 44.5%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the April 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. XOS has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that XOS will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XOS in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

