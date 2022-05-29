Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 345,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 563.0 days.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Signify from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFFYF remained flat at $$35.48 during midday trading on Friday. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42.
Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.
