Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Silgan has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Silgan has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get Silgan alerts:

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Silgan has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silgan by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Silgan by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

About Silgan (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.