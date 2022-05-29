SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Update

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the April 30th total of 857,900 shares. Approximately 19.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 295,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. 343,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $40.50.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 87.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 18,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $518,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,628,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,804 shares of company stock worth $2,193,081. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 653.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 326,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 276,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 443.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 193,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter valued at $4,438,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,248.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.