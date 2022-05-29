Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will post $71.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.60 million and the lowest is $67.02 million. Silvergate Capital reported sales of $42.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year sales of $321.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.43 million to $336.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $535.14 million, with estimates ranging from $486.36 million to $593.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.83.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after acquiring an additional 502,455 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,059,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 439.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after buying an additional 334,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 463,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after buying an additional 325,310 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI opened at $79.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.38. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

