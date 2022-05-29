Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Down 31.2% in May

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the April 30th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of BLCN opened at $30.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

