Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Down 31.2% in May

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the April 30th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of BLCN opened at $30.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.
