SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.44 Million

Brokerages predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) will post $371.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $344.97 million and the highest is $397.90 million. SLM posted sales of $338.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

SLM stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.22. SLM has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

In other news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,189 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $54,917,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $49,609,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SLM by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of SLM by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

