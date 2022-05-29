Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CREG stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

