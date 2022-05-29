SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA) Short Interest Update

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FLYA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,636. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13. SOAR Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SOAR Technology Acquisition by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,489,000. 52.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

