SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA) Short Interest Update

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,489,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SOAR Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FLYA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.15. 225,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,636. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13. SOAR Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SOAR Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOAR Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.