SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 241,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 872.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWONF opened at $13.90 on Friday. SoftwareONE has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27.

Get SoftwareONE alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded SoftwareONE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

SoftwareONE Holding AG offers software and cloud technology solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company provides Pyracloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows to transact, manage, and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It also offers managed backup; managed security services, which protects business from security threats; and software lifecycle management, a combination of digitized procurement and software asset management which offers professional services, diagnostic platform, cloud cost optimization, and SaaS management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.