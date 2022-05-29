Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.19). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $6.33 on Friday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.