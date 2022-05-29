Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Down 30.3% in May

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ SOTK opened at $6.40 on Friday. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $9.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $100.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, CFO Stephen James Bagley sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $35,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,748 shares in the company, valued at $375,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sono-Tek in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

